Norton Healthcare celebrates 100,000 vaccine patients

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Amid the fight against COVID-19, one local health care provider is celebrating a huge milestone.
As of Monday, Norton Healthcare announced they had vaccinated over 100,000 patients.
Vaccination numbers are on the rise across Kentucky, and Norton has continued to offer vaccine appointments since opening up their first site last December.
Patients share their reasons behind why they’re receiving their vaccinations by writing on the wall at the vaccination site, located at Dutchman’s Lane and Breckenridge Lane.
For Josh Vincent, he’s been waiting to get the shot for some time now.
“I have some family that is high risk,” said Vincent, “so I wanted to do my part to make sure and keep them safe.”
Vincent said getting his shot and making his appointment was quick and easy.
Like everyone else vaccinated Monday, on his way out the door, he grabbed a 100 Grand candy bar. A gift from Norton Healthcare to celebrate the more than 100,000 people that have now been vaccinated under their care in Louisville and Southern Indiana.
Although a small cog in the machine when it comes to the country’s vaccination journey, nurse and clinical vaccine site leader Jillian Eagen said it’s been a great, and quickly evolving, process to be part of.
”Our very first day we had 500 [patients] on the schedule, and I thought that was a lot,” said Eagen, “Now we do 1,700 in a shift, and it seems like the day just flies by, and I can’t believe we had this much enthusiasm right out of the gate for as many people to come out and get it, and it’s been so amazing that we’ve already reached that milestone.”
To sign up for an appointment with Norton Healthcare, visit their website.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.