Some JCPS middle, high school students return to in-person learning
By WAVE3.com Staff | April 5, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT - Updated April 5 at 6:49 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Now that JCPS elementary students are settling back into in-person learning, some middle and high school students will begin to do the same starting Monday.

Students in grades K-5 returned in mid-March, and now, middle and high schoolers are starting their hybrid schedule.

JCPS students with last names beginning with A-K will be in classrooms on Mondays and Tuesdays. Those with last names beginning with L-Z will in be in classrooms on Thursdays and Fridays.

Wednesday will be a virtual learning day for all students.

Some families have chosen the option to continue learning from home for the remainder of the school year.

