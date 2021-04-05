Some JCPS middle, high school students return to in-person learning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Now that JCPS elementary students are settling back into in-person learning, some middle and high school students will begin to do the same starting Monday.
Students in grades K-5 returned in mid-March, and now, middle and high schoolers are starting their hybrid schedule.
JCPS students with last names beginning with A-K will be in classrooms on Mondays and Tuesdays. Those with last names beginning with L-Z will in be in classrooms on Thursdays and Fridays.
Wednesday will be a virtual learning day for all students.
Some families have chosen the option to continue learning from home for the remainder of the school year.
