Beshear launches unemployment fraud prevention task force

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fraudulent unemployment claims are rampant across the country, and Kentucky is no exception.
Monday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said statewide, people need more security over their personal information. He announced the creation of a task force that will detect, investigate, and prevent unemployment fraud in the commonwealth.
The Kentucky Unemployment Insurance Fraud Detection and Prevention Task Force is made up of state and federal agencies.
“The number of fraudulent claims filed across the United States is staggering with more than $63 billion having been paid in fraudulent benefits,” Beshear said.
The group will offer quicker responses to unemployment fraud investigations, the governor promised, on top of adding more protection to new rules set in place by the Office of Unemployment Insurance.
“OUI announced Friday that it was stopping all claimants from making changes to bank account information on file with the agencies,” Beshear added.
OUI is also requiring new and existing claimants to create more complex pin numbers hoping to get control over the issue. In addition, new UI claimants will only be paid by paper checks effective immediately.
