Churchill Downs sells infield-only general admission tickets for Oaks, Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After an Oaks and Derby last year without fans, Churchill Downs will be bringing fans back to the infield for this year’s events.
The racetrack will be selling a limited number of infield-only general admission tickets for the Kentucky Oaks on April 30 and the Kentucky Derby on May 1.
“The Kentucky Derby experience is synonymous with fun and excitement and we’re thrilled to welcome fans back to our Infield,” Churchill Downs Racetrack President Mike Anderson said in a release. “We remain committed to relying on the most recent scientific evidence we have surrounding COVID-19, and with Kentucky Derby Week three weeks away, we are encouraged by the favorable trajectory. In addition to a low positivity rate, Kentucky’s vaccination efforts have reached approximately 40 percent of adult Kentuckians with every indication that those numbers will continue to rapidly increase over the coming weeks leading into this year’s Derby.”
Seating capacity for the Oaks and Derby will be limited to about 40 to 50 percent capacity for reserved seats. General admission tickets will be limited to 25 to 30 percent of the infield’s total capacity.
Derby Day tickets to the infield, which will not provide access to the front side of the track, are priced $75 if purchased on or before April 18, $80 if purchased between April 19 through 30, and $85 if purchased on May 1.
Oaks Day tickets are priced $55 on or before April 18, $60 from April 19 through 29, and $65 if purchased April 30.
Tickets will go on sale Wednesday at 12 p.m. For more details and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.
