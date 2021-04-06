Churchill Downs sells infield-only general admission tickets for Oaks, Derby

“The Kentucky Derby experience is synonymous with fun and excitement and we’re thrilled to welcome fans back to our Infield,” Churchill Downs Racetrack President Mike Anderson said in a release. “We remain committed to relying on the most recent scientific evidence we have surrounding COVID-19, and with Kentucky Derby Week three weeks away, we are encouraged by the favorable trajectory. In addition to a low positivity rate, Kentucky’s vaccination efforts have reached approximately 40 percent of adult Kentuckians with every indication that those numbers will continue to rapidly increase over the coming weeks leading into this year’s Derby.”