FORECAST: Sunny and warm Tuesday; Rain returns tomorrow

- WARMTH: The city sees average highs of 80-82° through Wednesday
- THUNDERSTORMS: First chance returns Wednesday afternoon, with more rain Wed Night/Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see highs near 80° inside the Louisville Metro this afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 70s outside the city. While we’ll see some clouds overhead at times, there will still be plenty of sunshine throughout our Tuesday.
Tonight will be mild thanks to some clouds and southerly wind. Expect low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s by Wednesday morning.
Humidity ramps up Wednesday as temperatures once again max out near 80°. Scattered showers and thunderstorms look to pop across the region Wednesday afternoon.
A fading band of thunderstorms pushes into WAVE Country from the west overnight through about sunrise Thursday. The coverage and intensity of the rain will fade as the showers and thunderstorms march to the east.
Another strong low pressure moves in Saturday that could bring more widespread rain/thunderstorms and perhaps even some strong ones. We’ll watch this one carefully.
