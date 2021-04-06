Fully vaccinated Kentuckians excited for opportunity to safely travel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear said Monday he believes fully vaccinated Kentuckians should feel safe traveling around the nation.
Whether you plan to get behind the wheel or head to the airport for your next trip, travel and tourism experts say the Governor giving his blessing to domestic travel actually does make a difference for many people when it comes to leaving the state.
It’s a big move, My World Travel Owner Katie Kubitskey said, because Kentucky’s head man in charge always airs on the side of safety when it comes to COVID-19.
Natalie Chaudoin, spokeswoman for the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, agreed it makes an impact.
“The Governor lifting any type restrictions definitely, I think, encourages some people that did have reservations,” Chaudoin said.
Kubitskey added there are plenty of anxious folks out there. When it comes to travel, even if their trip is already planned, there’s a good chance they feel a little better about going when leaders give their thumbs up.
“I think it will really give people the boost of confidence they need to start planning a trip for late spring and summer.” Kubitskey said.
After a year of staying in, many people have already taken one trip and are planning more.
“My inbox has been exploding in the best way,” Kubitskey said, “a lot of people are looking for domestic trips in the near future: late spring-early summer, and then hoping for international trips maybe to Europe for later summer or in the fall.”
Chaudoin said the last couple of weeks at the airport have been extremely positive.
”Our numbers, we are currently at about 65 to 70 percent of pre-COVID numbers in 2019, so definitely, the demand is there,” she said, “people are interested to travel and you can see that when you look around here in the terminal.”
It could be seen on the faces of some smiling Texans walking through the airport who told us they had a great recent travel experience, holding up their index fingers to symbolize they’re number one.
Their top travel rating was based on their Baylor Bears just winning the National Championship up the road in Indianapolis, but they also said as more people are starting to get back on the road and in planes, it’s been smooth sailing.
“Awesome, everything was good,” said traveler Rex Hoover, “flights, everything, the hotel.”
Zach Zimmermann and his dad Marc agreed.
“It’s great to get back out there and see more people, get to see more places,” Zach Zimmermann said, “and hopefully, I’ll be traveling more this summer.”
If you do have an upcoming trip, Kubitskey adds it’s a good idea to check with your airline, cruise line or hotel for any COVID restrictions that may still be in place.
