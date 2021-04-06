Goode Morning Weather Blog 4/6

Goode Morning Weather Blog 4/6
By Brian Goode | April 6, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT - Updated April 6 at 9:15 AM

Warm today and Wednesday with highs near or just above 80 degrees.

We stay dry today but we increase moisture on Wednesday and that will start our t-storm risk. In fact, we may have a few popping by mid-afternoon Wednesday...though isolated.

The fading band of t-storms from Missouri will arrive in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday and they may only be showers at that point.

T-storms could re-develop Thursday afternoon but that risk is shifting more and more toward I-75.

Saturday is our next target setup for anything that could be strong in terms of thunderstorms.

The video will cover that in more detail!

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.