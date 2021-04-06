Goode Morning Weather Blog 4/6

Warm today and Wednesday with highs near or just above 80 degrees.
We stay dry today but we increase moisture on Wednesday and that will start our t-storm risk. In fact, we may have a few popping by mid-afternoon Wednesday...though isolated.
The fading band of t-storms from Missouri will arrive in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday and they may only be showers at that point.
T-storms could re-develop Thursday afternoon but that risk is shifting more and more toward I-75.
Saturday is our next target setup for anything that could be strong in terms of thunderstorms.
The video will cover that in more detail!
