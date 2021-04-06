In-person unemployment appointments open next week, signups begin Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear, along with the Secretary of the Kentucky Labor Cabinet, announced that in-person unemployment insurance services will open up for appointments at more than 15 Kentucky Career Centers across the commonwealth.
Regional offices will reopen after being closed for more than three years to assist with in-person unemployment inquiries.
Staff with the Kentucky Career Centers will be available for in-person assistance by appointment only. Starting Wednesday, April 7 at 1 p.m., Kentuckians will be able to schedule appointments beginning April 15 at this website.
Openings will be available for appointments Monday through Friday from April 15 through April 30. On April 19, appointments for May 3 will become available, and more appointments will become available on the following days ahead.
“When you combine years of painful staffing cuts, an out-of-date system designed to tell people no and the effects of a once-in-100-years pandemic, many Kentuckians have been unable to obtain benefits,” Beshear said in a release. “In addition to taking many new actions to help Kentuckians in need, we are now making good on our promise to begin putting unemployment specialists back into the local career centers.”
The following locations will be open for appointments:
- Ashland - 1844 Carter Ave. Ashland, KY 41042
- Bowling Green - 803 Chestnut St. Bowling Green, KY 42101
- Covington - 1324 Madison Ave. Covington, KY 41011
- Elizabethtown - 233 Ring Road, Suite 100 Elizabethtown, KY 42701
- Hazard - 412 Roy Campbell Dr. Hazard, KY 41701
- Hopkinsville - 110 Riverfront Dr. Hopkinsville, KY 42240
- Lexington - 2624 Research Park Dr. Lexington, KY 40511
- Louisville - 600 W. Cedar St. Louisville, KY 40202
- Morehead - 1225 U.S. Hwy. 60 West, Suite 160 Morehead, KY 40351
- Owensboro - 3108 Fairview Drive Owensboro, KY 42303
- Paducah - 416 South 6th St. Paducah, KY 42001
- Prestonsburg - 686 North Lake Drive Prestonsburg, KY 41339
- Somerset - 410 East Mt. Vernon St. Somerset, KY 42501
Anyone scheduling an appointment must wear a mask at all times and provide proper identification to enter the building. Assistance cannot be provided to those without an appointment.
More information can be found at the Kentucky Career Center website.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.