‘It is very exciting’: $1.1 million renovation of Atherton High School provides new educational opportunities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Atherton High School now has a new hands-on playground for education, thanks to a $1.1 million renovation. The school has created a new mold for students in the health sciences, media, art and engineering pathways.
Pilots, doctors and engineers all cross the courtyard at Atherton. Students at the school can go from their desk to mock hospitals and plane simulations in one classroom.
The renovations broke ground last year on the Friday JCPS closed to in-person learning due to the pandemic. Now that schools are returning to in-person learning, students get a chance to test out a new health sciences lab, a space and engineering lab and more.
With seat belts on and all geared up, 10th grader Joseph Davis is ready for training in his flying simulation.
“I’m trying right now to fly to an island and navigate with my mini map on the screen,” Davis said.
The renovation created college dual credit programs and a space for Davis to make his dreams an experience and career. Davis cruised through the skies but taking flight is still nerve-racking for a first timer.
“It was my first time it was kind of difficult to get the handling of it,” Davis said.
The high school’s former auditorium was transformed into an introduction to nursing school for Jacob Grubb.
“It is very exciting,” Grubb said. “I did not expect it to be this big. It’s way better than what we had last year.”
The sophomore is already incubating, stopping bleeds and taking blood pressures alongside the school’s two registered nurses.
“We have I.V. stands, scales weights, I’m very excited to use all of this,” Grubb said.
There’s also opportunities to learn to power a drone and skills to sit in front or behind the camera. Students said they feel ready to take off into their careers.
“It makes me happy because some people didn’t have this back in the day,” Davis said. “Like when you were growing up you probably didn’t have simulators as advanced as this growing up.”
Students see clearly into the skies ahead of them before the end of school bell rings.
