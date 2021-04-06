‘It’s stupid’ : McConnell’s warning to corporations opposing Georgia voting law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Senator Mitch McConnell is telling corporate America that taking a political stand will be bad for business.
In a strongly worded statement, McConnell said “corporations will invite serious consequences” for publicly opposing Georgia’s new voter law.
“I’m talking about taking a position on a highly incendiary issue like this and punishing a community or state because you don’t like a particular law that passed? I just think it’s stupid,” McConnell said Tuesday in Louisville. “My warning, if you will, to corporate America is stay out of politics. It’s not what you’re designed for.”
The blunt words target Delta, Coca-Cola and others that have expressed opposition to Georgia’s controversial law.
Major League Baseball (MLB) pulled the All Star Game out of Atlanta in protest.
“What I think it’s doing is irritating a hell of a lot of Republican fans,” McConnell said.
McConnell claimed it is “easier to vote in Georgia after the new law then it is in Delaware, the president’s home state, in New York, Missouri, Chicago.”
“How many teams then don’t play in those communities?” McConnell said. “You get my drift. This is in an issue the big corporations in America, Major League Baseball being one of the biggest, should stay out of.”
McConnell did not criticize corporations for making political contributions.
“You have a guy who has spent most of his career fighting for the rights of corporations to have free speech through political contributions,” Representative John Yarmuth, Kentucky’s only democrat in Congress said. “And now he doesn’t want them to act on the politically sensitive matters that they think are important.”
“Don’t be intimidated,” McConnell said to corporations, “by the left into taking up causes that put you right in the middle of one of America’s greatest political debates.”
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.