3 job fairs scheduled in Louisville on Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re looking for work around Louisville, Tuesday is a big day.
Outback Steakhouse is hiring at its Louisville restaurants. The restaurants are hosting on-site interviews from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
All hourly positions are available, including servers and line cooks.
Outback has job fairs during the same hours Thursday and Saturday as well. Click here for more information.
Also, Churchill Downs has announced a job fair to fill positions for the upcoming spring meet that begins April 24, one week before the Kentucky Derby.
The job fair is scheduled for Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
During Derby Week, approximately 4,000 food-and-beverage workers will serve several hundred thousands visitors at the world’s most famous race track.
Interested applicants should head to the Triple Crown Room at Churchill Downs at 700 Central Avenue. Park in the White Lot and enter through the Executive Gate.
Also Tuesday, recruiting and hiring managers from Fourth Street Live are looking to fill more than 100 positions.
The three-day hiring event will run Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check-in for the event will take place at the common area in front of The Sports & Social Club.
Applicants who are interested should apply online prior to the event or bring a smartphone device equipped with a QR code reader to participate.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.