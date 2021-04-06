Louisville’s coronavirus numbers plateau ahead of Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville reached a grim milestone this week: 1,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19. However, Mayor Greg Fischer said Tuesday the city is looking toward greener grass, like the infield at the Kentucky Derby.
After Churchill Downs announced the sale of a limited number of infield-only general admission tickets for this year’s Derby, Mayor Fischer was asked about his confidence in the safety of the event.
“A lot more people are vaccinated right now and/or have had the virus,” Fischer said, “so based on all that, it’s a reasonable risk to take in my mind. What’s going on in my mind is you can shut down everything and have no risk, but what is that balance that’s taking place.”
In the city of Louisville, nearly 270,000 people have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID testing is down, but so are positivity rate and hospitalizations. Still, Fischer said it’s no time to relax.
Across the river, Indiana’s mask mandate turned advisory gives Fischer concern.
He said it’s not a fight they can afford to lose, especially when right now, they’re winning.
“I know some people just think well, we got to go back to normal, but there’s consequences to it,” Fischer said. “At this point in where we’re at with the virus, and the numbers show that, and the science shows that. And those are stubborn things. Numbers and science does not change.”
Health officials urge, even though cases, positivity rate and hospitalizations are down, you should continue to wear a mask, and get tested if you show symptoms.
