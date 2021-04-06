Sherman Minton Bridge lane closures resume Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lane closures on the Sherman Minton Bridge will start back up Tuesday.
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 will close around 9 a.m. and reopen at about 7 p.m.
Crews are closing the lanes every day during those times for inspection work.
That will last through April 18.
The work is part of the Sherman Minton Renewal Project that is projected to extend the life of the 59-year-old bridge.
Work on that project will start later in the spring.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.