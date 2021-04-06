St. Matthews Planet Fitness carjacking surveillance video released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A surveillance video of a carjacking outside of a popular St. Matthews gym has been released by the police department, showing a woman being robbed at gunpoint and forced to give up her car.
The carjacking happened around 9:30 p.m. on March 29 at Planet Fitness on Shelbyville Road.
The video shows a person walking up to the victim’s car where they can be seen talking for a few seconds. Then, the suspect pulls the woman out of the car, gets in, and drives away.
St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson told WAVE 3 News last week the victim told investigators the suspect held a gun at her side while stealing her car. An employee also told police they saw what happened.
The alleged carjacker has not been caught yet.
