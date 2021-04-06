UK’s Askew enters transfer portal

(WAVE) - UK freshman guard Devin Askew has put his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
“I am thankful for the opportunity I had to play basketball at the University of Kentucky,” Askew said. “I am also thankful for the coaching staff as they provided an experience that contributed to my development in this game I love. My teammates will be my friends forever and I appreciate how they pushed me day in and day out to get better.
“With that being said, it will be part of my growth in this game to explore a new opportunity and enter the transfer portal.”
Askew started 20 of the 25 games this season for Kentucky, averaging 6.5 points and 2.9 assists per game.
“This is the part of the business I hate,” UK head coach John Calipari said in a release from the school. “I wish I could coach every kid for four years, but I have to respect Devin’s decision and I do. I will always be here to help him. My hope – and I told him this – is that he takes the fight he learned here with him wherever he goes. He was a great teammate and improved in so many ways as the season wore on. I will be rooting for Devin as he takes this next step.”
Askew is the second UK player to enter the portal, following Ca,’Ron Fletcher.
UK added Davidson grad transfer Kellen Grady last week. He averaged 17.1 points a game for those Wildcats last season.
