Vaccine hesitancy: Why millions of Americans won’t get COVID-19 shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As coronavirus vaccine supply increases, every adult in Indiana and Kentucky is now eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccine. The conversation now shifts from who can’t get the shot to who doesn’t want it.
As of April 6, 62.4 million Americans have been vaccinated, which is 18.8% of the United States population. Locally, 18.5% of Indiana’s population has been vaccinated and 20.2% of Kentucky’s population.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 70-80% of he population would need to be fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity and end the coronavirus pandemic.
However, millions of Americans still do not intend to get those shots. The opposition can come from religious faith, wariness of mainstream science, conspiracy theories, or misinformation. According to a National Public Radio survey, 30% of people said they did not plan to get a shot.
Dr. Tom Harris, the Floyd County Health Officer, is leading the effort to get more Hoosiers vaccinated. The Health Department set up pop-up vaccination clinics to reach different populations and address any concerns.
“We did a pop up clinic for the Hispanic population and one at a Catholic church in New Albany,” Dr. Harris said. “The Catholic church had some concerns about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. So at that clinic, we didn’t use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we used Pfizer and Moderna. So you can adjust your vaccination plan to fit the crowd’s concern.”
Individuals with health concerns are encouraged to reach out to their primary care physicians.
