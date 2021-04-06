Woman shoots man breaking into her Lexington apartment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in jail after police said a woman shot an intruder at her home early Tuesday morning.
The woman called 911 around 3:30 a.m. and said she shot at a man who was breaking into her apartment in the 500 block of Hollow Creek Road, just off Russell Cave, Lexington police said.
About 15 minutes later, a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said that man, 42-year-old Keith Jackson, was the same man involved in the incident at the apartment.
Jackson was arrested on charges of burglary and terroristic threatening.
He has since been released from the hospital and is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.
