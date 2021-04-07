Beshear signs several bills into law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed multiple bills into law Wednesday.
Those bills include extended days for voting in the commonwealth.
Another one designates money from the Federal American Rescue Plan to expand internet access across the state.
Rural hospitals and improved infrastructure for clean drinking waters at schools also were targeted.
Beshear said Kentuckians handled the 2020 election beyond everyone’s standards.
“We created a model for the nation,” he said. “When sometimes people said eyes were on Kentucky, we showed them the very best in not only that in all of our citizens, and a record number of citizens at that could vote safely without catching this virus.”
The governor said he thinks the money from the American relief plan will get Kentucky’s economy back on track.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.