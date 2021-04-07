Cardinal Stadium mass vaccination site volunteers receive training ahead of opening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As UofL Health prepares to open the state’s largest mass vaccination site April 12 on the purple lot at Cardinal Stadium, dozens of volunteers received training on Wednesday.
Volunteers with the Kentucky National Guard, AmeriCorps NCCC, UofL Hospital and UofL medical school will assist with vaccination efforts, traffic flow, documentation and check-ins at the site.
“This is one of the biggest honors I’ll have to experience,” Annabelle Merz, an AmeriCorps volunteer said. “Especially during an international pandemic; this has been so influential in everyone’s lives, and this is a very easy way that I can make a difference.”
The mass vaccination site has the capacity to administer up to 4,000 doses a day, making it Kentucky’s largest vaccination site. UofL Hospital’s Associate Chief Medical Officer and emergency medicine physician, Dr. Hugh Shoff told WAVE 3 News he is prepared for the challenge.
“We know that there will be hiccups,” Dr. Shoff said. “The excitement of being able to get more vaccine out, helping to end this pandemic and get back to a life we want to live is more exciting for me. Sure, there’s pressure, but I’m focusing on the excitement right now.”
Shoff told WAVE 3 News one of the biggest benefits of the mass vaccination site is the size, with plenty of space for cars to drive through.
Around 8,000 people have already booked an appointment to receive the vaccine next week; many slots remain open.
“Right now we do see we have appointments, and we want more people to sign up,” Dr. Shoff said. “We want to get over any hesitancy people have or any concerns they have to get out and get the vaccine, because we know that it’s safe and it works against COVID.
UofL Health can scale back operations at Cardinal Stadium or expand them, depending on the demand.
UofL Health plans to administer the Pfizer vaccine at the Cardinal Stadium site, but it has the capacity to distribute other brands if the state sends them.
The site will operate Monday through Saturday from 9am to 6pm. Walk-ups are welcome, but it’s best to make an appointment. Click here to book an appointment.
