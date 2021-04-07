Child abuse prevention advocates worried about Kentucky’s child abuse rate

“Babies cry for hours a day and that is normal,” Dauk said. “That can really get under a caregiver’s skin, especially one who doesn’t have a lot of support. And that frustration can rise to where a baby is shaken, thrown, punched, or kicked. So one key method I would hope caregivers hear is that sometimes the best thing you can do for your baby who is crying — once you’ve checked all the usual things in terms of checking their diaper, do they have a fever, that sort of thing — is putting that baby in a safe sleeping environment and walking away. That could literally save their life.”