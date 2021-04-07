Driver killed in crash on Gene Snyder Freeway identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man killed after losing control of the SUV he was driving on Interstate 265 has been released.
Kristopher Miles, 35, of Louisville, died from blunt force injuries, according to the Jefferson County Coroners Office.
The crash happened during the morning rush on Wednesday, April 7 along a busy stretch of I-265 near Taylorsville Road.
Police said Miles lost control of the SUV, veered left and struck a traffic barrier, then returned to the northbound lanes, where the SUV was struck by an oncoming van.
The driver of the van was rushed to University Hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, police said.
It’s not known what caused Miles to lose control of his SUV.
Traffic was shut down for several hours as police investigated the crash.
