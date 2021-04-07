Driver killed in crash on Gene Snyder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was killed after losing control of the SUV he or she was driving on Interstate 265.
The crash happened during the morning rush Wednesday along a busy stretch of I-265 near Taylorsville Road.
Police said the driver lost control of the SUV, veered left and struck a traffic barrier, then returned to the nortbound lanes, where the SUV was struck by an oncoming van.
The SUV driver died, and the driver of the van was rushed to University Hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, police said.
Neither of the victims’ identities was immediately available.
It’s also not known what caused the SUV to lose control.
Traffic was shut down for several hours but re-opened at about 11:30 a.m.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.