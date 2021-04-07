FORECAST: Scattered storms this afternoon through Thursday

- POP-UPS: Scattered thunderstorms pop near and just west of I-65 after 2pm today
- MORE RAIN CHANCES: Scattered showers after midnight through Thursday. Thunderstorms return Saturday.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be another warm day with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. While a few isolated showers are possible this morning, especially west of I-65, we’ll see a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
After a drier evening, a fading band of thunderstorms pushes into WAVE Country from the west overnight through about sunrise Thursday. The coverage and intensity of the rain will decrease as it moves east through our area. Expect lows in the 50s.
We’ll see showers Thursday morning with some breaks at times. Additional showers and thunderstorms pop around lunch through afternoon hours along/east of I-65. It will be a windy afternoon with gusts over 30 mph possible and highs in the low 70s. Showers will be possible to the southeast of Louisville but overall there looks to be a drying trend that will take place as Thursday night wears on with lows in the 50s.
Another strong low pressure moves in Saturday and it could bring more widespread rain/thunderstorms; some thunderstorms could be strong. We’ll watch this setup carefully.
