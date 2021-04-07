FORECAST: Scattered storms this afternoon through Thursday

We’ll see showers Thursday morning with some breaks at times. Additional showers and thunderstorms pop around lunch through afternoon hours along/east of I-65. It will be a windy afternoon with gusts over 30 mph possible and highs in the low 70s. Showers will be possible to the southeast of Louisville but overall there looks to be a drying trend that will take place as Thursday night wears on with lows in the 50s.