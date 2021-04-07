FORECAST: Several rain chances ahead

- NOW: Scattered showers & thunderstorms
- THURSDAY: Showers & thunderstorms likely early; scattered late
- WEEKEND: Thunderstorms likely
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see scattered storm activity on the radar early this evening followed by some dry time for a good part of the overnight.
A diminishing band of rain and thunder moves in from the west after 4 a.m., bringing us rain for the morning commute.
A break in the rain is possible by late morning Thursday, giving way to a quick round of developing thunderstorms during the early afternoon. Nearly all of this storm activity will exit to our east by the evening commute. Highs Thursday will be in the 70s.
Rain will be out of the picture for most of us Thursday night, leading to some breakup of the clouds. Temperatures will only get down into the 50s thanks to warm air already filling in on the backside of Thursday’s front.
Friday looks dry for the vast majority of WAVE Country, save for a few areas north of Louisville closer to Paoli, Seymour, and North Vernon, Indiana. Expect another warm day on Friday with highs in the upper 70s!
A stronger area of low pressure will arrive Saturday with renewed chances for showers and thunderstorms. Highs expected in the lower 70s.
