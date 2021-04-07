Goode Morning Weather Blog 4/7

Our rain chances are back today with showers already popping on the radar. We’ll see a risk for more showers and a few t-storms into the afternoon...but they will be quite scattered. If you can avoid the rain, you will see highs around 80-82 this afternoon.
We will get a brief break this evening before showers roll back in before sunrise. But once again, scattered.
Thursday will feature a period of dry weather late morning that will help warm us up but then more showers (t-storms east) will develop with a drier/cooler wind flowing in for the afternoon and evening.
Friday could be a really warm day if the low pressure can stay far enough north.
Otherwise, the rain is back on Saturday.
The video will break all of this down in more detail!
