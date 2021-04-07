Man who evaded police for several hours captured, appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who tried to evade police Tuesday appeared in court Wednesday.
It turned out that convicted felon Keith Stull also was wanted on a prior charge for allegedly robbing an AutoZone store at gunpoint.
LMPD officers said they tried to pull Stul over around noon, prompting him to take off from an area near Deering Road.
He wasn’t arrested until three hours later on Blevins Gap Road.
During his court appearance Wednesday, Stull’s lawyer said his client had just finished serving an 11-year sentence, and had no luck finding working during the pandemic.
Stull was told he can’t have weapons and is now on $10,000 bond. His charges include shoplifting, assaulting a nurse at a hospital, robbery, and fleeing and evading police.
