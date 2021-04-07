Mayor Fischer discusses infrastructure on Washington Post Live

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Fischer says America needs to do more to not fall behind China’s rapidly developing economy.
Mayor Greg Fischer was on Washington Post live Wednesday serving as the president of the United States Conference of Mayors.
He said that Joe Biden’s two trillion dollar infrastructure boost was something bold that needed to happen.
Mayor Fischer you can tell how out of date we are when you travel across the world.
“Its no secret that we’re ranked 13th in the world in infrastructure. Our roads, bridges, airports, ports, railroads, etc. when you travel around the world you see it.” Fischer said. “You say look I’m from America. We’re the richest in the world by GDP. Why are we falling so far behind on infrastructure”
Fischer says China’s rapidly growing economy could overtake America’s in the future.
