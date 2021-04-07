Motorcyclist killed after missing curve, crashing near I-65 in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night in a crash on South Park Road near Interstate 65, just south of Okolona.
Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called to the area around 9 p.m., LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said.
The crash involved a single motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, who died at the scene after missing a curve, hitting a guardrail, and being ejected.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash further.
The victim’s identity has not been confirmed.
