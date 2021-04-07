NKU to increase patrols after white supremacist graffiti found on campus

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (FOX19) - NKU officials said university police will increase patrols and surveillance coverage around the rock and other key areas on campus after graffiti from the white supremacist group Patriot Front was found on the campus over the weekend.
This is the second time this year this vandalism has shown up on NKU’s campus; the same images were seen in January.
Both times, a rock behind Norse Commons was vandalized with white supremacist graffiti.
As well, stickers were found around campus with statements like “Not Stolen, Conquered,” “Better Dead Than Red” and “America First” advertising Patriot Fronts website.
The Patriot Front is a white nationalist hate group that broke off from Vanguard America after the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Vice President for Student Affairs Eddie Howard said in a statement he’s asking the campus community to help with a new campaign called “Watch the Rock.”
“Watch the Rock will be a live-stream webcam to monitor activity around the rock 24 hours a day. I invite the entire campus community to help us protect our campus. If you see something, say something. Our plan is to have the website up and running within the next couple of days, if not sooner. It is our responsibility to protect our campus and to show Norse campus unity,” he said.
University officials said it will be investigated and reviewed by the university’s new Bias Response Protocol Team.
