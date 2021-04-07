Only 52% of parents plan to vaccinate kids against COVID, poll reveals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new poll shows parents are split on getting their kids the coronavirus vaccine.
According to a poll by Axios-Ipsos, more than half of parents say they will probably get their children a vaccine. The poll found that 52% of moms and dads will get their kids vaccinated when it becomes available for their age group.
Republicans surveyed were the most resistant to vaccinating their kids.
Sarah Wallace is a New Albany mother. She is getting the vaccine for herself on Thursday. She said once her 7-year-old son Isaiah is eligible and it’s safe, she would also want him to be vaccinated against COVID.
“Just because we get other vaccinations required for school,” Wallace said. “Everyone has to make their own decision.”
The poll results prove that medical experts need to do more to answer parents’ questions.
“I think it shows that we have some work to do,” Dr. Kristina Bryant, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Norton Children’s and UofL, said.
Children make up almost a quarter of our population in the United States.
“We are not going to reach herd immunity without kids,” Bryant said. “We know kids can get really sick from COVID-19. I think we can look at what is happening in Michigan and Minnesota where viral variants are spreading, cases in kids are increasing dramatically.”
Vaccines currently are authorized for adults and children 16 and older. Last week, Pfizer announced its trial of teens 12 to 15 showed the vaccine was 100% safe and effective. Moderna is also testing its vaccine on young children. Johnson & Johnson plans to eventually do the same.
“The hope is maybe we’ll have a vaccine for some additional kids over the summer,” Bryant said.
Wallace also said she feels confident that before Isaiah can get the green light, scientists will do their part to make sure it’s safe for young kids.
“I believe the best minds across the globe are working to make sure that does happen,” Wallace said.
Bryant said it’s OK to ask questions about the vaccine for kids, and a great place to have the discussion is with a child’s pediatrician or a primary care provider.
