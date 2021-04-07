Sellersburg company helping travelers with same-day COVID-19 testing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As many folks in Kentucky and Indiana are getting ready for summer vacations or trips later in the year, they’re also preparing for COVID-19 testing that may be required. Tests are necessary to get in and out of the United States and for many people to get back to work, and it may be one reason a local company’s travel test kits are flying off the shelves.
AirBio Lab started out as a way to help keep pilots at the Clark County Airport safe as they do their job, but now it has blossomed into a business that helps countless travelers and area businesses.
Many people heard about AirBio Lab and its pre-and-post-virus testing while booking a vacation in Mexico or Europe to help them get in and out of their destination without any testing issues.
Others, like Louisvillian Reed Smith, traveled domestically but wanted to be tested when he returned from a trip to Las Vegas.
“I went on a little vacation with a couple of friends and just wanted to get tested as I got back and got into work,” Smith said, “I get the vaccine next week, but I just thought it was important since I’m going to be around people, you never know.”
Smith pulled into curbside testing at the Sellersburg testing site after hearing about its same-day results.
“My dad and a friend of mine had both gotten tested here,” Smith said. “The turn was rapid, and they can find it early on.”
Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing is the gold standard required for those leaving the country.
“PCR testing, as soon as it comes in the lab, we run it the same day,” AirBio Lab’s Jessica Khosrowshahi, who is the company’s lab director, said of their pre-testing.
The kits come with a pen to fill out paperwork, a swab, biohazard bag, an overnight mailer, and pretty much anything else possibly needed to make the process seamless.
Antigen testing is what is needed to get back in the U.S., and for those not staying at a resort or hotel with testing sites set up, throwing a kit in a suitcase or carry-on could be key.
Khosrowshahi explained how the kits work: “You would open it, swab your nose, [then] we would run you through the procedure.”
The company sets up a video conference on Facetime or Zoom 72 hours before a person’s trip ends to make sure they use the kit correctly. Khosrowshahi said it’s simple and quick,
“We take 10 minutes out of your day, and you’re back to enjoying the last few minutes of your vacation,” she said.
Operating hours for AirBio Lab are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information about the kits, click here.
