Speed Art Museum honors Breonna Taylor, 2 fallen protesters in new exhibit

Promise: In this first gallery, contemporary artists explore ideologies of the United States of America through the symbols that uphold them, exploring the nation’s founding, history, and the promises and realities, both implicit and explicit, contained within them. Here, works such as Glenn Ligon’s Aftermath (2020) and Bethany Collins’ The Star Spangled Banner: A Hymnal (2020) speak to the gulf between those promises and the experiences of those for whom they go unfulfilled.