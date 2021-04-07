Suspicious suitcase left by man at Jeffersontown Kroger prompts evacuation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The discovery of a suspicious package at the Kroger in Jeffersontown prompted the store to be evacuated around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Jeffersontown Police Department Det. Chris Morris confirmed the package was found at the Stony Brook Kroger on Taylorsville Road; store employees called the department after finding a travel suitcase with wheels in the middle of an aisle.
Morris said a man was seen on surveillance video wheeling the suitcase while shopping with a cart. He left the piece of luggage in the aisle before walking away with the cart and leaving the store.
The Louisville Metro Police Department Bomb Squad and ATF investigators were called to the store to aid Jeffersontown PD officers in the investigation. Morris said an LMPD bomb robot was initially sent into the store to survey the area; a larger bot was sent in to retrieve the suitcase around 5:15 p.m.
It was determined the suspect who left the suitcase could have been homeless, Morris said, as what was found inside the luggage were tarps, blankets, and jackets.
Morris said detectives are reviewing footage to try to identify the man; it is unlikely he will face criminal charges.
The Stony Brook Kroger was the site of an October 2018 double shooting that left Maurice Stallard, 69, and Vickie Lee Jones, 67, dead; it was later determined to be a hate crime after the suspect, Gregory Alan Bush, 52, was seen on surveillance video prior to the shooting trying to break into a nearby church whose congregation is predominantly Black.
(Story continues below photo)
Bush is facing two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and three counts of wanton endangerment. He was also indicted on federal hate crime charges.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.