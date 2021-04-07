West End vaccination site provides new health care opportunity for residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new vaccination site opened Wednesday in the Portland neighborhood through a partnership with councilwoman Donna Purvis and Norton Healthcare.
The vaccination site at the Molly Leonard Portland Community Center is the latest effort to make sure everyone in Louisville has access to a COVID-19 vaccine.
Nurse practitioner Jasmine Cowherd said it’s an important role Norton Healthcare is happy to fill.
“I think having a vaccine location central in the West End of Louisville is very critical,” Cowherd said, “in order to improve that access of care to patients who need it.”
This site joins a few other West End sites, at Whitney Young Elementary, but this one in Portland is offering shots only on Wednesday.
It provided a chance for people like Portland resident Norma Harper. She said she doesn’t drive and hasn’t taken the bus since the pandemic started, but because this site opened, she was able to get vaccinated, despite what she previously thought.
“I wasn’t going to get it, and then I decided, with all the health risks I got, I’m one of the main ones that need to get it” Harper said, “so I decided to go on and get it.”
There are still locations available in west Louisville to get vaccinated. Other than the one at Whitney Young, there’s also the one at Shawnee Park.
Those who got vaccinated in Portland on Wednesday will be able to come back three weeks later for their second shots.
