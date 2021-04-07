Woman, four children injured in New Albany crash

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A 5-year-old and an 8-year-old are in serious condition at a Louisville hospital after a car crash in New Albany.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said a Chevrolet Traverse was found crashed near the Save-A-Lot on State Street. A woman and four children were all found hurt inside the vehicle.
The younger children are in critical condition; two older children, who are 10 and 13, were also hurt less severely. They were all transported to Kosair Children’s Hospital in Louisville for treatment.
The woman driving the car, who police reported as being 30 years old, was also taken to UofL for treatment but police haven’t released her condition yet.
A second car was involved in the crash, but Bailey said no one in it was hurt.
“We are very interested in learning exactly what led to this crash,” Bailey said in a statement. “It is too soon in the investigation to make any assumptions to what actions led to this crash but I am confident our investigators will reveal the cause. Obviously our thoughts are with those injured with the hopes of speedy recovery.”
NAPD is still working to determine what led up to the crash.
