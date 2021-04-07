Woman shares story after being carjacked at gunpoint in St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “He put the gun to my side and said, ‘I’ll kill you. I will kill you.’ I knew I had to get out of my car,” Summer Hendricks told WAVE 3 News on Tuesday, one week after being carjacked at gunpoint outside of a popular St. Matthews gym.
Hendricks is yet another victim of a crime impacting hundreds of lives in Louisville Metro.
She explained that she pulled into her last stop of the night, Planet Fitness off Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews after 9 p.m. on March 29. Just moments before she went inside, however, she found herself in a life-or-death situation.
“It was just going to be a quick visit. I was in my car a couple minutes getting my stuff together and my door flings open,” she said.
Investigators told Hendricks after the incident the suspect was seen on surveillance lurking across the street from Planet Fitness, likely looking for the next opportunity to take advantage of someone.
In a video the St. Matthews Police Department shared with WAVE 3 News, the suspect is seen aggressively walking up to Hendricks’ car and swinging the door open before they engage in a brief struggle.
(Story continues below video)
“I thought, ‘Oh, what friend is going to trick me now?’” said Hendricks. “I look up and it was a face I’d never seen before. He was angry and ready to do something.”
Hendricks was ultimately left standing outside of the car as the suspect drives away.
“We called the police, and I watched my new vehicle I worked so hard for take off.”
Hendricks said she bought the Kia Optima because she was in need of a reliable car to get her to work. However, she said she won’t be getting help from insurance because the car had not been under her policy yet; she will continue to pay over $300 for a car she doesn’t have.
The car has black tinted windows, a slight line marking on the passenger side of the car, with license plate number BCW017.
After speaking with WAVE 3 News, Hendricks went inside Planet Fitness to thank the employees who quickly acted the night of the incident and called the police when they saw what happened to her.
She said being back at the place she was carjacked didn’t give her anxiety and proved she is making progress as she continues to heal from the traumatic situation.
“Don’t park in the back of a parking lot. Park close to the building,” Hendricks advised anyone going into a business at night. “If you’re going sit in your car for more than 10 seconds, lock your door. Make sure it’s locked. These are things I’ve had to learn the hard way.”
