Breonna Taylor’s mother joins rally for Texas woman killed by police

BAYTOWN, Tx. (WAVE) - Tamika Palmer and Lawyer Ben Crump joined a rally Thursday for Pamela Turner.
Pamela Turner was shot and killed by police in 2019 in Baytown, Texas.
Police say turner struggled with officers as they tried to arrest her.
She was tased by an officer, but she managed to get the taser away from the officer and tased him back.
That officer pulled his gun on her and shot her in the head, chest, and abdomen according to lawyer Ben Crump.
The entire encounter was caught on camera.
At the rally today Crump talked about how excessive the shooting was.
“I want to make this clear. Breonna Taylor was shot 6 times, Pam Turner was shot three times. and I know this is graphic but people have to how he shot her. he shot this beautiful unarmed black woman on the ground, in the face, in the chest, and in the abdomen. " Crump said.
Turner’s family is now filing a lawsuit against the officer who shot her and against the city.
