Christopher Bauda: Man sentenced to 18 years for trafficking females for sex

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the trafficking of at least two females, including one minor.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced in a statement Thursday the sentencing of 35-year-old Christopher Bauda, who was arrested for the crimes last year.
According to his arrest warrant in December, Bauda “placed victim ... in commercial sex ads” that then were traced to Bauda’s cellphone. Bauda sold the 17-year-old victim for “commercial sex acts” in Louisville, as well as in Indiana and Georgia.
Bauda also was charged in crimes against two other females, an “adult female and minor female,” according to his original arrest warrant. One of the victims was sold to undercover police “for the intended purpose of illegal sexual acts for $100.”
“Human trafficking is real, and it’s happening in Kentucky communities every day,” Cameron said in a statement. “This sentence should signal that we are serious about investigating and prosecuting traffickers in every part of the Commonwealth, and we will not allow Kentuckians to be exploited.”
Bauda was sentenced for two counts of human trafficking, two counts of two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor and one count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.
Bauda will not be eligible for probation and will be subject to five years of post-incarceration supervision. He is also required to register as a sex offender and pay $10,000 to the Kentucky Human Trafficking Victim’s Fund.
