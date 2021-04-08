Column: School choice will help ‘step up’ Kentucky’s education game

While these new state measures are, as Lindsey M. Burke, Ph.D., director of the Center for Education Policy at the Heritage Foundation, writes, “a swift rebuke to the teachers unions, who have not only stood in the way of education access by locking school doors during the pandemic, but have been the primary obstacles to education choice for decades,” they also can provide incentives for public school officials to respect and respond to parents’ concerns regarding their children’s educational needs.