FORECAST: More rain chances the next two days

- FRIDAY: Scattered afternoon thunderstorms
- SATURDAY: Showers and thunderstorms; gusty winds
- NEXT WEEK: Cooler temperatures with highs in the 50s/60s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain chances have ended across the region with partly cloudy skies the rule overnight.
Temperatures will dip into the 50s by early Friday. I’ll keep a scattered thunderstorm in the forecast Friday afternoon, but feel most will stay dry as highs push near 80 degrees one more time this week.
Shower and storm chances will likely continue through part of the overnight hours on Friday, but a lot of areas will be missed by this. Low temperatures will be mild near 60 degrees.
A low-pressure system zipping northeastward into Indiana on Saturday will produce numerous thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon hours. Some of these storms could be strong depending on timing and cloud cover. Expect highs in the 70s.
Next week show signs of much cooler temperatures with highs in the 50s/60s for much of the week.
