FORECAST: Off-and-on showers today

- T-STORMS: Gusty thunderstorms for a few areas this afternoon along/east of I-65, more t-storms Saturday
- COOLER WEATHER: After a couple more days of warmth, cooler weather with highs in the 50s/60s return
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers this morning will ease briefly late morning before more re-develop just after lunch. Some thunderstorms will pop as well near and east of I-65. Highs will reach into the 70s.
The widespread rain will end but we will carry the risk for a few showers or drizzle to develop at any point during the night. Lows in the 50s.
Another warm day with highs well into the 70s or even a few lower 80s. The thunderstorm risk will be mainly limited to areas along and north of the Ohio River later in the afternoon and night. Clouds and shower chances increase Friday night thanks to our next system moving in for Saturday.
Another strong low pressure moves in Saturday that could bring more widespread rain and thunderstorms; some thunderstorms could be strong. We’ll watch this setup carefully.
