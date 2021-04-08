FORECAST: On-and-off showers today; more rain this weekend

- THUNDERSTORMS: Gusty thunderstorms for some areas this afternoon along/east of I-65; additional thunderstorms Saturday
- COOLER WEATHER: After a couple more days of warmth, highs in the 50s/60s return next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Additional scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected through the afternoon hours. Some thunderstorms may be strong with gusty winds and small hail possible. Highs today climb into the upper 60s and low 70s.
While we dry out this evening, some drizzle can’t be ruled out overnight. Some clouds stick around overnight as temperatures drop into the 50s.
We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with highs in the 70s to near 80°. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible along and north of the Ohio River during the day. Clouds and shower chances increase Friday night thanks to our next system moving in for Saturday.
Another strong low pressure moves in Saturday that could bring more widespread rain and thunderstorms; some thunderstorms could be strong. We’ll watch this setup carefully.
