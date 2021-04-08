FORECAST: Rain ending for now

- FRIDAY: Scattered afternoon thunderstorms
- SATURDAY: Showers and thunderstorms; gusty winds
- NEXT WEEK: Cooler temperatures with highs in the 50s/60s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll dry out overnight with only a tiny sprinkle chance in our northern counties.
Expect clouds to break up somewhat as temperatures only fall into the 50s by Friday morning. Partly sunny skies on Friday will help boost high temperatures back up to the 80-degree mark in the afternoon. We’ll need to watch for scattered storms in the afternoon on Friday, especially along and north of I-64. Stay tuned for updates.
Shower and storm chances will likely continue through part of the overnight hours on Friday, but a lot of areas will be missed by this. Low temperatures will be mild near 60 degrees.
A low-pressure system zipping northeastward into Indiana on Saturday will produce numerous thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon hours. Some of these storms could be strong depending on timing and cloud cover. Expect highs in the 70s.
Next week show signs of much cooler temperatures with highs in the 50s/60s for much of the week.
