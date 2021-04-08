Kentucky unemployment system shutting down after hackings, fraudulent cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After an increase in fraudulent claims and hacks into accounts, the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance will shut down their unemployment system until Tuesday, April 13.
The shut down of the system begins at midnight Friday, and no new claims will be able to be filed for the remainder of the day Thursday.
Their goal is to strengthen security for several days to prevent further issues, Amy Cubbage, Gov. Andy Beshear’s general counsel, said Thursday.
At least 200,000 fraudulent claims were filed and “caught” in February alone, Cubbage confirmed, with more than 300,000 PIN number reset requests being issued.
Claimants can secure their accounts with the following steps:
- Create a new 12 character password with a combination of letters, numbers, and special characters.
- Verify email address and receive access code through that email account.
- Use the new 8-digit PIN number mailed in the claim letter.
- The telephone claiming system will require the new 8-digit PIN number.
- Review all information in the account to make sure it is correct.
- If account information is not correct, a claimant can request to receive a paper check instead of direct deposit.
- Only new claimants can enter account information for the time being.
