LMPD officer crashes while responding to South Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department officer crashed in Old Louisville while responding to a shooting scene in South Louisville Thursday evening.
It happened around 5:30 p.m.; LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said the officer crashed into a parked car while swerving out of the way of another car that pulled out in front of the officer near 4th Street and West Bloom Street.
The officer was brought to Baptist East Hospital but was not seriously hurt.
The South Louisville shooting victim, whose identity has not been revealed, was found in the 3300 block of Peachtree Avenue. He was transported via EMS to UofL Hospital; Smiley said the victim’s condition was unknown, though he was alert and conscious while being transported.
A Metrosafe spokesperson later confirmed a person driving a car involved in the shooting was stopped on I-65 near the Fairgrounds, causing a backup for some time until around 6:45 p.m.
No further information was provided.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
