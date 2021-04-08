Madison Regatta returns for 2021

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Hydro Planes will be on the Ohio River in 2021.
Madison announced the return of the Regatta Thursday. 2020′s event was canceled because of the pandemic.
This year the races, music, and parade will all return during the 4th of July week.
That includes Rooster Tail. Rooster Tail Music Festival will continue to be the night after the parade. Live music will also return to the downtown areas.
Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said it took a lot of effort the keep the event going after 2020.
“It is ironic that we find ourselves in a similar situation as Mayor Don Vaughn was in 50 years ago searching for ways to bring the Regatta to the City of Madison.” Courtney said. “The Madison Regatta is an iconic event with deep community roots but even more so, it is an economic driver for the community’s tourism economy and we found it very compelling to work with the Regatta Board and its volunteers to join with the Jefferson County Board of Tourism to financially support the event this year”.
Tickets are already available.
This will be the 71st Regatta. Its one of the largest hydroplane races in the United States.
