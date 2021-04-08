Man shot in neighborhood near Fairdale; LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a shooting Wednesday evening.
A call came in to dispatchers around 7:30 p.m. about a shooting on Fledge Drive, which is in a neighborhood north of Fairdale, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. The street sits a few blocks behind Beacon Community Credit Union on National Turnpike.
Responding officers found a man at a home there who had been shot; Mitchell said he was transported via EMS to University Hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
The victim’s identity was not revealed.
Mitchell said there are no suspects.
The LMPD 3rd Division officers are investigating the shooting further. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
