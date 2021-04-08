More than 1.5 million people vaccinated against the coronavirus in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 1.5 million Kentuckians have gotten vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state, Governor Andy Beshear announced in his daily briefing on Thursday.
“We are in an absolute race with variants to prevent a fourth surge and beat the virus once and for all,” the governor said, applauding those who have gotten their “shot of hope.”
The governor said the opening of the state’s largest vaccination site next Monday at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville is the most important development in the fight against COVID-19 in a while.
UofL Health workers and volunteers will be vaccinating at least 4,000 people daily once it opens on April 12.
“If we want to get to herd immunity, this site will benefit us very, very quickly,” Beshear said.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Beshear said the site still had 11,000 open appointments for next week. Pre-registration is required. To sign up, click here.
The governor also urges those who have not been vaccinated not to wait specifically for the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.
“We need you to sign up for whatever vaccine is available,” he urged. “We cannot have people waiting for the Johnson & Johnson... because we are not getting nearly as much of it as anticipated.”
Beshear went on to confirm 645 new coronavirus cases and 16 new deaths in Kentucky. The death toll is now at 6,214.
The governor noted Thursday’s new case number was the lowest recorded in one day in about a month.
The positivity rate Thursday was 2.81%.
