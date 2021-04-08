Neighbors, strangers help family after fire torches Greenup Road home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Louisville Fire Department arson investigators continue their search into why a home on Greenup Road went up in flames, neighbors, friends and strangers have stepped up to help the homeowners.
The fire started shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Greenup, near McKinley Avenue.
Photographs provided by Louisville Fire showed heavy flames engulfing the home.
MetroSafe confirmed the homeowners got out of the house safely.
LFD Major Bobby Cooper told WAVE 3 News investigators are working with the homeowner’s insurance company to determine the cause of the fire. Cooper said the fire started near the rear of the home, on the first floor. He said the home is not currently structurally safe enough for investigators to determine where in that area the fire started.
As the smoke cloud cloaked the neighborhood, Dea Wathen watched in horror, thinking about her neighbors.
“I don’t even know what I was really thinking other than, ‘I can’t believe this is happening,’” Wathen said. “Like it was just...you just worry about people.”
While thinking of ways to help, Wathen realized the most-needed item was one she could help provide.
“It’s the number one thing we do together with other people,” Wathen said. “It’s a communal thing, and I’m like, ‘meals.’”
Wathen created a meal chain through TakeThemMeals.com, encouraging people to donate or make food for the homeowners.
“Sometimes it’s nice to have a home-cooked meal in times where you don’t have a home,” Wathen said. “So I thought I could set this is up and that could be another way that neighbors could help and show their care.”
Other neighbors have also stepped in to help.
A family friend set up a GoFundMe page that has now raised more than $13,000.
During Tuesday’s confusion, the family’s dog Vandy was lost.
Over the past week, members of the Germantown-Schnitzelburg Facebook group have been making it their mission to search for the dog, and hopefully bring him back home.
Wathen said the support from the community makes her proud to live in her neighborhood.
“That’s why I think we’re here on Earth as humans just to help each other out, to be neighborly,” Wathen said. “Just knowing that they’re taken care of gives me a lot of peace of mind and it makes me grateful to be part of such a community that takes care of each other.”
To donate to the meal chain, click here.
To visit the GoFundMe page, click here.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.