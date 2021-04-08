Norton takes steps to focus on vaccinating Hispanic, Latinx communities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some locals in the Hispanic and Latinx communities said some information about the coronavirus and the vaccine never reached them, but Norton Healthcare wants to make sure they still got their shot at making it through the pandemic.
Inclusion could help save lives and bring a community back to its normal.
Understanding and communicating with your community is always important, especially life-saving information is involved. Norton Healthcare connected with the Hispanic and Latinx communities to make sure everyone had access to vaccine shots. For some members of the St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, certain information about the coronavirus never reached their ears.
The Rev. Pablo Hernandez said sometimes his community is forgotten, but as a leader, he felt he had to take the first step and lead his community to safety.
When Norton Healthcare reached out for a partnership he took a step out on faith.
”We know about faith sometimes, but we don’t know about science,” Hernandez said. “With trust, it’s no problem.”
Hernandez said he learned some of his parishioners were going to their priests for information about COVID and the vaccine. The public information out there wasn’t always translated, and sites weren’t always accessible to the community. Norton has bilingual staff members to vaccinate anyone 16 and older at its pop-up events; the next one is April 17.
”It’s a blessing, you know, I am so tickled that Norton is here making time for the Latinos and all different races,” Hernandez said, adding that the Latinx and minority communities prioritize coming together. With family and with more vaccinations, Hernandez said they can get back to the heart of their culture.
PERMANENT VACCINE LOCATIONS:
1. Dixie Highway near the Watterson Expressway, in the retail center off Heaton Road next to Norton Immediate Care Center - Dixie
2. Norton Brownsboro Hospital campus – Medical Plaza 2
3. Republic Bank Foundation YMCA at 18th and Broadway
4. St. Matthews at Dutchmans Lane and Breckinridge Lane, next to Pep Boys
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.